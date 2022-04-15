Taliban tasked to maintain security of Iran’s diplomatic centers: FM

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Tuesday that Afghanistan's acting Taliban government is held accountable for the security of Tehran's diplomatic missions in the country, and that the attacks on the Iranian embassy in Kabul and its consulate in the eastern city of Herat must be explained.

Separate phone conversations were made by Amir Abdollahian on Tuesday with Tehran’s Ambassador to Kabul and the consulate general in Herat, a day after videos of the attacks on the two diplomatic offices went viral.

The assailants in Herat, who were labeled as radical elements in media outlets, damaged the mission's CCTV cameras by hurling stones.

The Iranian foreign minister chastised Afghanistan's leadership for failing to make the required preparations to protect the security of diplomatic missions, which is the obligation of the host country.

He warned that opponents were plotting to foment conflict between the two countries.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry summoned the Afghan charge d'affaires earlier on Tuesday to express strong opposition to the attacks. Tehran also demanded that anyone responsible for the assaults face legal action.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, the spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said on Tuesday that all of the Islamic Republic's missions in Afghanistan are open and operating normally.

The interim Taliban government in Afghanistan is expected to maintain the entire protection of the Islamic Republic's diplomats and diplomatic missions in the country, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman.

On Monday, Khatibzadeh cautioned against attempts by some ill-wishers in Iran and Afghanistan to foment unfavorable feelings toward the other country's citizens and draw a wedge between them.

The rallies in front of the Iranian embassy in Herat, according to a Taliban official, were arbitrary and not approved.

The head of information and culture for Herat province, Naeem-ul-Haq Haqqani Hafizullah, stated on Twitter that Taliban security troops raced to Iran's embassy and assumed complete control of the situation.

Since the Taliban gained control of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, an additional 300,000 refugees have entered Iran. This comes at a time when Iran is suffering unilateral U.S. sanctions and international humanitarian organizations remain mute on such harsh restrictions.

Several times, Iran has asked for a rise in international humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, blaming the international community for providing little relief to refugees in light of the influx of Afghans fleeing to Iran.

