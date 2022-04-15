Iran begins manufacturing centrifuges at Natanz facility

TEHRAN – Iran has moved the equipment needed for manufacturing centrifuge machines from a site in Karaj to the Natanz nuclear facility with the aim of resuming centrifuge production there.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) announced the production of centrifuge parts in a new workshop at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan complex in Natanz, after the equipment was transferred from the Karaj Industrial Complex.

Nour News, a website close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the monitoring activities of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will not change in the new site, meaning that the data recorded by the Agency cameras will not be handed over to it.

According to Nour News, this important and strategic move can be considered a decisive step in increasing the protection and security of Iran's nuclear facilities and related industries.

The sabotage acts during the past few years, for which Israel is implicitly responsible, have caused damage to Iran's nuclear facilities in light of the silence of the IAEA and its lack of concern for the need to play a responsible role in protecting the peaceful nuclear activities of countries.

The initiative of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was a clear translation of the strategy announced by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in emphasizing not to link activities and projects in the country to negotiations with external parties, Al Alam reported.

The move also came amid a pause in the talks in Vienna over lifting sanctions on Iran and reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

With major pending issues remaining unresolved, the talks in Vienna over the nuclear deal seem to be put on hold until mediators succeed in convincing the United States that it’s high time for making political decisions. According to a senior Iranian lawmaker who has just been briefed by Iran’s chief negotiator, Iran is making everything in its power to honestly push the talks forward and it is in the negotiations with the intention of reaching an agreement.

The lawmaker, Jalil Rahimi Jahan Abadi, said despite Iran’s cooperation, the other side continues to act in bad faith. The Western side does not cooperate in most matters and their behavior is dishonest, Jahan Abadi told Iran’s state news IRNA on Wednesday.