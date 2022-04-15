TSE’s main index up 9,000 points in a week

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), rose 9,000 points to 1.454 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

As reported, the indices of Iran Khodro Investment Development Company (IKIDO), Social Security Investment Company (SSIC), Iran Khodro Company (IKCO), Saipa Company, and Isfahan Oil Refinery were the mostly followed ones during the past week.

The government has applied several new changes in the national budget bill for the current Iranian calendar year 1401 (began on March 21) which according to experts and analysts will ensure the stock market’s stability and growth in the coming years.

Reducing taxes on production units active in the stock market, strengthening the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund, eliminating subsidized foreign currency allocations, and stabilizing the ownership interest of the mines are some of the measures considered in the budget bill to support the capital market.

Allocating a 20-percent tax on legal entities is considered in this year's budget bill which is less than the previous years. Reducing the taxes imposed on production units will make them more profitable and therefore their performance in the stock market will improve.

Also, the direct taxes collected from production units is expected to be injected into the Capital Market Development and Stabilization Fund in order to be used to improve and develop the market.

MA/MA