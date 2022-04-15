UNHCR, WFP help refugee children stay in Iranian schools

TEHRAN – The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the World Food Program (WFP) help refugee children living in ran to stay in school and reach for their dreams.

Iran’s inclusive refugee policy not only allows refugees access to education, but the government has also exempted refugees from school fees. However, due to rising inflation, many families still struggle to afford other costs associated with education, including school supplies.

To ensure refugee children meet their nutritional needs, WFP distributes about 50 MT of school snacks every month, containing biscuits, date bars, and milk amongst refugee boys and girls and their teachers, under strict hygiene protocols in schools or as take-home rations.

WFP’s school feeding program provides daily school snacks to 7,500 refugee boy and girl students in 20 settlements across Iran, an essential safeguard contributing to increased enrolment and encouraging parents to keep children in schools.

Countrywide, UNHCR has supported the government with the construction of 64 schools for refugees and Iranian children.

Iran is home to over 800,000 registered refugees and some 2.6 million undocumented Afghans. Today, more than 500,000 Afghan children- including undocumented Afghans and those who have newly arrived in Iran following the Taliban-takeover-are benefitting from Iran’s inclusive education policies, one of the most progressive in the world.

