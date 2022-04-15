Iran learn Women's Junior Handball World Championship fate

TEHRAN – Iran learned their fats at the 23rd IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship.

The 32 teams, including one Wild Card side, which will be determined later by the International Handball Federation (IHF), were allocated into four pots of eight teams each.

The top two sides in each group will qualify for the main round, with pairings of two joining each other in the alphabetical order from the preliminary round groups (i.e., the Group A teams will face the Group B teams, Group C will play Group D, etc). Subsequently, the top two teams in each main round group will progress to the quarter-finals, as the other two sides will play the placement matches.

The 23rd IHF Women’s Junior (U20) Handball World Championship will take place in Celje, Laško and Velenje from June 22 to July 3.

Draw result

Group A: India, Slovakia, Netherlands, Japan

Group B: Sweden, Iran, Tunisia, Guinea

Group C: Denmark, Argentina, Montenegro, Wild Card team

Group D: France, Norway, Brazil, Republic of Korea

Group E: Romania, Czech Republic, Angola, Paraguay

Group F: Germany, Slovenia, Chile, Mexico

Group G: Croatia, Switzerland, Kazakhstan, Austria

Group H: Hungary, Poland, Egypt, United States of America