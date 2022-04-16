‘Govt. should direct resources allocated to knowledge-based movement’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie has said the government must ensure the appropriate use of the financial resources allocated for the development of the knowledge-based companies in the current Iranian calendar year (started on March 21), the ICCIMA portal reported.

Referring to the current year’s motto, which has been named the year of “Production: Knowledge-Based and Job-Creation” by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Seyed Ali Khamenei, Shafeie considered the knowledge-based movement an excellent step in the direction of industrial development and stressed the need to prevent possible deviations regarding the financial supports allocated in this field.

“This movement is very valuable because today our industries need to move in the direction of technology and knowledge-based development more than ever, but there are also concerns that need to be addressed,” he said in a meeting with the members of the Mashhad Chamber of Commerce.

Unfortunately, when a new field is stressed and comes under the spotlight in the country and the government decides to provide financial support in that specific field, rent and deviations also become abundant in that area, he added.

EF/MA