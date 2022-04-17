Raisi felicitates Syrian president on National Day

TEHRAN — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has congratulated his counterpart President Bashar al-Assad on National Day of the Syrian Arab Republic.

In his congratulatory message, Raisi said he is confident that peace will prevail and the region will see stability and progress by using the great capacities of the two countries.

“We can take valuable steps for laying the ground for regional cooperation and development of relations between the two countries,” the president said in his message.