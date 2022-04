TEHRAN – Aluminum football team booked their place in the final match of the Iran’s Hazfi Cup on moday.

The Arak based football team edged past Khalij Fars Mahshahr 1-0 in the semifinals round at the Imam Khomeini Stadium.

Jamal Bazghani scored an own goal in the 69th minute.

Tuesday night, Nassaji will play Mes Kerman in another semifinals in Tehran.