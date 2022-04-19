3m relics freezing at National Museum treasure vault

TEHRAN – Some three million historical objects are being kept at the treasure vault of the National Museum of Iran, the Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts Minister said on Monday.

“Due to a lack of adequate space, three million relics are currently stored in the museum’s treasure vault, but only 350,000 have been documented and registered,” Ezzatollah Zarghami said during a visit to the prestigious museum.

The treasure trove contains valuable treasures that could be displayed in an independent specialized museum, he noted.

Currently, some 3200 valuable historical pieces are on display in the museum, the minister added.

Chock-full of priceless objects showcasing the juicy history of the nation, the National Museum showcases ceramics, pottery, stone figures, and carvings, mostly taken from excavations at Persepolis, Ismail Abad (near Qazvin), Shush, Rey, and Turang Tappeh to name a few.

The main building of the National Museum, designed by French architect André Godard and completed in 1928, is one of the more attractive modern buildings in Tehran, blending Sassanian principles such as the grand iwan-style entrance with art deco–style brickwork.

Inside, among the finds from Shush, there’s a stone capital of a winged lion, some delightful pitchers and vessels in animal shapes, and colorful glazed bricks decorated with double-winged mythical creatures. A copy of the diorite stele detailing the Babylonian Code of Hammurabi, found at Shush in 1901, is also displayed – the original being in Paris.

