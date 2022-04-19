Diplomatic pressure mounts on Tel Aviv as Jordan calls for expulsion of Israeli ambassador

TEHRAN— As the Israeli regime’s mercenaries are increasing pressure on the Palestinian worshippers who are on fast in the holy month of Ramadan, public opinion has risen against the usurpers of the holy Quds.

Diplomatic pressure is also mounting on the Israeli regime, as the Jordanian parliament issued an official appeal to the government on April 18 to expel the Israeli ambassador in Amman, in response to Tel Aviv's attacks on Palestinian pilgrims at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to the state news agency Petra, the council agreed to present to the government a legislative memorandum signed by 87 legislators, which contained a demand for the Israeli ambassador to be expelled.

Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, stated that the government will summon the charge d'affaires of the Israeli embassy in Amman to protest the crimes at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During the parliament session, Safadi stated that Amman would hold an Arab League committee meeting on Thursday to discuss the Israeli attacks.

The foreign minister also reiterated Jordan's commitment to fight all attempts to change Jerusalem's legal and historical status quo.

Following further attacks that left numerous Palestinians injured, King Abdullah called on Israel to "stop illegal and provocative acts" on Al-Aqsa Mosque on Sunday and requested increased international pressure.

He also stated that Israel must preserve the sanctity of Al-Aqsa and support the basic rights of the Palestinian people, and that Jordan will continue to prioritize the protection of Jerusalem and its holy places.

Under the protection of Israeli occupation troops, extreme Jewish settlers stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque early on Sunday and aggressively attacked on defenseless Palestinian worshippers.

Israeli troops barred settlers from entering the area during the previous raid on the Islamic holy site on Friday. Some settlers brought animals to execute provocative ceremonial sacrifices, which Israeli authorities thought would elicit a military reaction from the Palestinian resistance.

Meanwhile, according to a UN official who spoke to the media on the condition of anonymity, the UN Security Council was scheduled to hold an emergency closed-door session on Tuesday to discuss recent aggressions of the Israelis in al-Quds (Jerusalem).

The meeting comes as the Israeli aggressions in the region have risen, with three days of severe skirmishes on the Temple Mount between Palestinian fighters and Israeli police stoking worries of a larger conflagration.

France, China, Ireland, Norway, and the United Arab Emirates requested the Security Council meeting, according to the UN official.

According to the UN diplomat, neither the Israeli nor Palestinian envoys will be called to the conference, nor would a draft resolution on the situation be debated or submitted.

Israel's tactics on the Temple Mount to suppress the Palestinians, including police entering the mosque, arresting hundreds, and using tear gas and rubber bullets, have been condemned internationally, even by so-called allies Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, whose leaders spoke by phone Monday.

“The UAE strongly condemned today Israeli forces’ storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday, adding that it “underscored the need for self-restraint and protection for worshippers.”

According to official media in Amman, Jordan's King discussed "regional and international measures to stop the hazardous Israeli escalation" with the leaders of the UAE, Egypt, and other Arab governments, as well as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and European Council president Charles Michel.

However, in a video statement released Monday evening, the Israeli regime’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett raged that Israel was being blamed for the violence perpetrated against it!

“There are those who are encouraging rock-throwing and the use of violence against the citizens of the State of Israel,” he said, adding, “This is a reward for the inciters, especially Hamas, which are trying to ignite violence in Jerusalem.”

“We expect everyone not to join the lies and certainly not to encourage violence against Jews,” Bennett, who thinks everyone is as foolish as him, said.

On Friday, hundreds of Israeli armed troops stormed Al Aqsa Mosque in al-Quds, and attacked worshippers with stun grenades, tear gas, and rubber and metal bullets.

The outbreak of violence began when Israeli forces broke into the holy mosque of Al Aqsa and started firing on the worshippers, which resulted in more than 150 injuries among them. The Palestinian Red Crescent in al-Quds reported that its teams dealt with 153 injuries in the confrontations that took place inside the courtyards of the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian organization said a number of attacks on its crews were recorded, including impeding access to the injured, direct attacks on them, and attacking ambulances.

This has caused the Muslims around the world to hold this year’s Quds Day ceremony in the noblest way.

According to media reports, massive preparations are being made in Beirut for International Quds Day. Also, reports indicate that some Palestinian leaders are going to visit Lebanon and undertake consultative meetings to coordinate the Quds Day rallies, as reported by the Lebanese paper Rai Al-Youm.

“International Al-Quds Day commemoration activities, which coincide with the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan every year, had been lowered by October 17, 2019 in Lebanon due to the coronavirus outbreak and the political and social conditions in which the country was struggling with," the newspaper said.

“However, this year's preparations appear to be different, with all Lebanese and Palestinian national forces mobilized to turn this day into an opportunity to increase public presence and achieve the greatest solidarity with the Palestinian people, al-Quds, and the guardians of the Holy Shrine,” the paper wrote.

This Ramadan, the whole world expects a different Quds Day, as the violent aggressions of the Zionists have increased.

The rise of Palestinian popular resistance in the West Bank is another factor that would make this year’s festivities special.

According to a well-informed source, Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah called for extensive public participation this year in commemorating Quds Day and planned a large-scale popular festival on the southern outskirts of Beirut on the last Friday of Ramadan. He will also give a speech about the situation in occupied Palestine, the source added.