Iran calls on Muslims to unite in support of Palestinian cause

TEHRAN- The spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh on Saturday urged Muslims to unify behind the Palestinian cause.

Khatibzadeh voiced anger over the Israeli regime's fresh atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque, and cautioned against the implications of certain Arab countries’ desire to restore relations with the Tel Aviv regime.

“Deeply outraged by the new atrocities of the Israeli regime. We strongly condemn the desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Khatibzadeh tweeted.

“Reminder that normalization with the apartheid regime of Israel only encourages the oppressor to double down on its brutality,” the spokesman underscored.

“Muslims must stand united behind the Palestinian cause,” he suggested.

“The Ascension of the Messenger of God is being trampled amid the silence and apparent betrayal of Islamic countries, and this is shameful,” he added.

Israeli forces expanded their violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Friday morning, storming the mosque's courtyards and attacking worshipers, wounding over 150 Palestinians and detaining 400 others.

On Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian blasted the Israeli regime's attack on al-Aqsa Mosque in a phone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, chairman of the political bureau of Hamas, saying resistance is alive while the Zionists are desperate.

“Undoubtedly, the Zionist regime has become too weak to withstand the uprising of the Palestinian people and the resistance that created the epic of Operation al-Quds Sword,” Amir Abdollahian noted.

Khatibzadeh further stated that the Israeli apartheid regime is brazenly breaking human rights principles and international law by committing crimes at the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He lashed out at the Zionists’ “shameless” acts of violence against sacred places in Palestine and against the fasting people and worshipers at mosques.

Across the Muslim world, mass protests were staged in support of the oppressed Palestinian people.

