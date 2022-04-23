Iran FM to EU: White House must set aside excessive demands, hesitation

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian spoke over the phone with EU Foreign policy chief Joseph Borrell on Friday evening.

The two diplomats discussed the latest status of the Vienna talks on lifting sanctions on Iran in tandem with the efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



The Iranian foreign minister referred to the continuation of negotiations in Vienna, saying there is no doubt about the determination of the Iranian government to reach a “good, strong and lasting agreement.”

He added that the White House must put aside “excessive demands and hesitation and take steps towards realism and solutions.”

Referring to the tireless efforts of all parties in the Vienna talks, Iran’s top diplomat said that the three European countries (France, Germany and Britain also called E3), Russia and China are now ready to finalize the agreement.

He added that the current U.S. administration must have the “courage to correct the White House’s past wrong policies”.

Amir Abdollahian appreciated the tireless efforts of Borrell and his deputy Enrique Mora for revitalizing the JCPOA, emphasizing that “now diplomacy is working properly”.

Borrell also referred to the positive will of the Iranian side in the Vienna talks, saying, “We believe that Iran wants an agreement and that there have been various initiatives which still exist and continue.”

The EU foreign policy chief added that the protraction of the break in the talks “is not constructive” and suggested that talks between EU coordinator Mora and Iran's chief negotiator be resumed shortly.

Amir Abdollahian stresses the need to establish peace in Afghanistan

Elsewhere in the talks, Iran’s chief diplomat pointed to the escalation of terrorist acts in Afghanistan and the influx of Afghan refugees to Iran, stressing the need for serious cooperation in establishing stability and security in the country.

Addressing the plight of Afghan refugees, Iran’s foreign minister called for sending humanitarian aid to the country.

Iran renews call to end Ukraine war through dialogue

Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian also referred to the vast dimensions of developments in Ukraine, insisting on Iran’s call to find a political solution to the Ukraine war.

Iran welcomes temporary truce in Yemen, hopes for a durable peace

Amir Abdollahian also welcomed establishment of a temporary ceasefire in Yemen and expressed hope that the region would see a permanent ceasefire, complete lifting of the blockade on Yemen and a Yemeni-Yemeni agreement.

Referring to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Borrell described it as a global crisis that could have negative consequences.

Borrell also welcomed support by Iran to bring the Yemen war to a close and helping the refugees in Afghanistan.

Europe’s chief diplomat also stressed that the European Union can establish close consultation, dialogue and joint cooperation with Iran in various fields.

