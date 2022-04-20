Iran FM condemns Israeli aggression in Al-Aqsa Mosque compound

TEHRAN- Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has denounced the attacks of the Israeli regime on Palestinian worshippers in the complex of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

During a phone conversation with his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug on Tuesday, he said, “Unfortunately, we bore witness to Zionists’ transgression on the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan.”

The senior diplomat added, “We hope for the Palestinian nation to achieve its historical rights with the support of Muslim countries and nations.”

On Friday, Israeli forces assaulted the compound in the historic occupied city of al-Quds' Old City, injuring around 150 Palestinian worshippers and detained 400 others. They have continued to violate the basic rights of Palestinians while also cracking down on solidarity rallies in the occupied West Bank, where the complex is located.

Amir Abdollahian also hailed Mauritania for its genuine support for the oppressed Palestinian people.

The Iranian minister stated that Tehran supports the establishment of a truce in Yemen and renewed Tehran’s call for total removal of blockade on the war-torn country and for resolving the country’s problems through intra-Yemeni negotiations.

Also, Amir Abdollahian embraced expansion of mutual ties with Mauritania, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic encourages close relations with African states.

The Mauritanian diplomat, for his part, underscored the countries' shared sympathy for the Palestinian cause.

He praised his country's relationship with Tehran as robust, adding Mauritania welcomes expansion of relations with Iran and seeks the Islamic Republic's support for developing his country’s infrastructure.



