Abdollahian says Tehran to aid African security measures

TEHRAN- During a meeting with Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian emphasized the Islamic Republic's support for initiatives to safeguard peace and security in Africa.

During a visit to Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania, Amir Abdollahian had fruitful discussions with both the country’s president and foreign minister.

During the talks, they discussed a wide variety of bilateral, regional, and global concerns.

The senior Iranian diplomat complimented the president of Mauritania for his efforts in battling terrorism and advancing stability and security in the Western Sahara region, calling them of utmost importance.

Amir Abdollahian also delivered a message from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Ghazouani. The message focused on several areas for collaboration, including technology, culture, economy, and business.

Additionally, the two sides spoke about crucial regional concerns including advancing Palestinian rights and fostering connections between Muslim countries.

They also discussed how they see the two nations' bilateral relations evolving.

Ghazouani welcomed Iran's contribution to the battle against terrorism and described the ties between Iran and Mauritania as longstanding and stable.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen partnership while highlighting Iran's advances in science and technology.