Amir Abdollahian says U.S. sanctions doomed to fail

TEHRAN- The United States’ policy of applying sanctions against other nations, notably the Islamic Republic and certain South American countries, has come under fire from Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who believes that this strategy is bound to failure.

In a meeting early on Sunday with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, Iran's top diplomat said, “The United States' approach of imposing unilateral sanctions on other countries and bullying are certain to fail.”

on July 11, 2022, Amir Abdollahian denounced Washington's attempts to incite instability in Cuba and interfering in the country’s domestic affairs.

Iran's foreign minister asserted that the U.S. and some other Western nations “pursue the hybrid policy of levying sanctions and interference in other countries' affairs via fueling and promoting protests in sovereign countries of the world.”

He went on to add that political ties between Tehran and Havana are at the greatest level because both states share the same opinions, aspiring toward the same objectives in their efforts to maintain their independence and reject unilateralism.

The Cuban minister, for his part, expressed appreciation for the Iranian delegation's visit to his country and stated that Cuba places a high importance on its relations with the Islamic Republic.

While admiring Tehran for its support of Havana, he also denounced unilateral sanctions and interference in the internal affairs of other countries.

Cuban president: U.S. puts own interests first regardless of other countries

Upon his arrival in Havana, Amir Abdollahian met with Cuban President Miguel Daz-Canel.

Amir Abdollahian had already visited Nicaragua and Venezuela as part of his Central and South American tour.

The two parties talked about issues of bilateral and global relevance during the meeting.

Iran’s top diplomat emphasized Iran’s resolve to strengthen and advance bilateral cooperation while highlighting the two nations’ long-standing and cordial relations.

Amir Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s “unwavering support” for Havana while rejecting Cuban sanctions and foreign meddling in the country’s internal affairs.

For his part, Daz-Canel stated that “despite all the pressures now in place, Cuba is resolved to engage with friendly nations and work with them towards the eradication of hurdles and challenges that lie ahead.”

The Cuban president declared, “We have achieved our political independence at a heavy price and will defend it,” adding, “The U.S. government only considers its own interests and does not care about others.”

He pointed out that current developments in Latin America and other parts of the world are generating fresh chances to strengthen multilateralism.

Abdollahian calls unilateralism “obsolete doctrine”

In light of ongoing events throughout the world, Amir Abdollahian also called unilateralism an “obsolete doctrine.”

Amir Abdollahian made the comments on Saturday at a meeting with Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, the vice premier of Cuba.

He labeled unilateralism as an obsolete and antiquated strategy that is unable to address the global developments and profound changes that are occurring.

Amir Abdollahian reiterated the need to improve Tehran’s relations with Cuba in a number of areas and declared that the Islamic Republic is motivated to advance political ties with the Cuban government, praising the two countries’ large and exceptional economic cooperation.

For his part, Cabrisas Ruiz called for enhancing economic ties as well as extending trade connections.