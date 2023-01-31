Iran says ready to initiate new political talks with Ireland

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the Foreign Minister of Iran, has stated that Tehran is prepared to initiate new political negotiations with Ireland.

Amir Abdollahian and his new Irish counterpart Micheál Martin spoke on the phone on Monday, going through the most crucial matters of common concern.

The senior Iranian diplomat congratulated Martin on his appointment as Ireland's new foreign minister and expressed optimism that relations will strengthen during his tenure.

Martin was then invited to travel to Iran.

The senior Irish diplomat, for his part, said, he has always had a great respect for Iran for its brilliant history and culture, describing Iran as a state with an old past and civilization.

Martin also reviewed the current state of affairs and the most serious consular concerns between the two countries.

Belgium ready to help quake-hit people in northwest Iran

In phone talks on Monday with Abdollahian, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib also said her country is prepared to assist Iranian people who have been impacted by the recent earthquake in Khoy county, affecting about 80 villages.

Lahbib and Abdollahian also held talks on issues of mutual interest as well as the most recent regional and international events.

The two foreign ministers also talked about consular cooperation in the hopes of fostering closer connections between Iran and Belgium.