Historical mansion in Gorgan turns into traditional café 

TEHRAN – The historical mansion of Molla Sanam Baqal in the historical texture of Gorgan, the capital of northern Golestan province, has turned into a traditional café, the provincial tourism chief has said.

The Qajar-era (1789-1925) mansion, which is privately owned, has been fully restored, CHTN quoted Rahman Farmani as saying on Tuesday.

A budget of 800 million rials (about $3,000) was allocated to the project, the official added.

The traditional café has generated three job opportunities directly, he noted.

The mansion has been inscribed on the national heritage list.

Gorgan, previously known as Astarabad, is situated along a small tributary of the Qareh River, 37 kilometers from the Caspian Sea. The city, which was prosperous during the Achaemenid era (c. 550 – 330 BC), for long suffered from inroads of the Turkmen tribes who occupied the plain north of the Qareh River and were subjected to incessant Qajar-Turkmen tribal conflicts in the 19th century according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

It was renamed Gorgan in the 1930s after being devastated by a massive earthquake. In modern times the plain around Gorgan has become a flourishing granary.

Golestan is reportedly embracing some 2,500 historical and natural sites, with UNESCO-registered Gonbad-e Qabus – a one-millennium-old brick tower – amongst its most famous.

Narratives say the tower has influenced various subsequent designers of tomb towers and other cylindrical commemorative structures both in the region and beyond. The UNESCO comments that the tower bears testimony to the cultural exchange between Central Asian nomads and the ancient civilization of Iran.

