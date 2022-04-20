US seeking to avoid JCPOA obligations by inventing pretexts, says ex-ambassador

TEHRAN - The talks in Vienna to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal – JCPOA- have stalemated due to indecision by the U.S. and inventing new excuses, Iran’s former ambassador to Paris and Brussels says.

In an interview with IRNA published on Wednesday, Abolqassem Delfi said negotiations have been going through ups and downs since the new administration in Iran came to power.

Iran’s senior negotiators were saying that the sides had reached a good stage to revive the deal and sometimes they said “we are in a difficult situation” but in the process of negotiations the Americans set “new conditions” as they don’t intend to commit themselves to their obligations.

“The situation that we are facing now can be one of those difficult and sensitive stages. The situation for the Biden has become difficult and as the mid-term congressional elections are approaching, they are worried that the Democrats lose the majority in Congress. It should be noticed that if the Democrats lose the congressional election, they will naturally face some weaknesses in the 2024 presidential election.”

The United States will hold its congressional midterm elections on November 8. All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be up for grabs. Thirty-five Senate seats will be contested as well.

The former diplomat said the Democrats have had no tangible achievement at the international stage. He said the Americans’ disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan is considered a weak point for Washington and its allies.

And now that the Biden administration says it wants to leave the Persian Gulf and West Asia region does not herald a bright prospect for Americans, Delfi said.

“If it cannot gain anything in return for its withdrawal (from the region) and define a clear strategy for the national interests of Americans, the Biden administration will suffer again,” he opined.

The former ambassador also pointed to the Ukraine-Russia war, arguing a refusal by NATO and the West, especially the U.S., to be directly involved in the war despite the fact that the war is a result of their behavior by expanding the NATO military alliance to the East, the future of the U.S. during the leadership of Biden will be remembered with weakness.

Therefore, Biden’s policies abroad will not bring successes to face challenges at home and they will eventually have repercussions on the nuclear talks because the Republicans are adamantly opposed to the nuclear agreement and they will put pressure on Biden not to honor American obligations under the JCPOA.

Delfi added since the talks began in April last yar to revive the JCPOA Iran set conditions that the U.S. must give assurances that it will not renege on its obligations again and that all nuclear and non-nuclear sanctions on Iran will be lifted in a verifiable manner.

And, though Americans announced that they had found solutions to thorny issues, their approach show that they are not serious in committing themselves to removal of all sanctions, verifications, or give assurances that they will not leave the agreement again, the former ambassador remarked.

The ambassador went on to say that lifting sanctions on the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and delisting them from the so-called foreign terrorist organizations are Iran’s legitimate demands and the Islamic Republic is insisting on this demand.

“But the U.S. is bringing pretexts for these conditions set by Iran,… and they are seeking ways to avoid their obligations,” the former diplomat noted, adding the Biden administration is inventing “new baseless pretexts not to fulfill its obligations and hide itself behind problems.”

Former U.S. president Donald Trump put the IRGC on the list of foreign terrorist organizations (FTO) in order to make a return to the JCPOA difficult. The Trump administration’s move was purely politically motivated because the IRGC was the main force against the Daesh terrorist group.