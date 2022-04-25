‘Domestic producers meet 75% of Bid Boland Refinery’s equipment needs’

TEHRAN - Managing Director of Iran’s Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery Ali-Mohammad Pour-Reza has said 75 percent of the equipment and items used in the refinery are supplied by domestic manufacturers, Shana reported.

According to Pour-Reza, the refinery supplies its necessary items from domestic producers and manufacturers in line with the realization of the slogan of the previous year which was “Production: support and the elimination of obstacles”, which in addition to supporting domestic production, has saved the country a significant amount of revenue.

The official also noted that his company has formed a specialized committee in order to identify capable knowledge-based companies and start-ups for cooperation in meeting the refinery’s technological needs.

Persian Gulf Bid Boland Gas Refinery in Iran’s southwestern Khouzestan Province was officially inaugurated by the previous president Hasan Rouhani in mid-January, 2021.

The refinery, which had previously started its operation, is aimed at increasing the production of sweet gas, reducing the consumption of petroleum products, production of propane, butane, and gas condensate, the export of by-products, the supply of natural gas to urban areas, and supplying ethane required by petrochemical units in the region.

In 2020, Bid Boland Refinery project was nominated for the International Project Management Association (IPMA)’s Global Project Excellence Award at the energy sector; it was also awarded as Iran’s top mega project by the Ninth National Project Management Award.

As stated by Pour-Reza, Bid Boland project is leading in terms of benefiting from domestic capabilities.

It is playing a significant role in providing feed to the country’s petrochemical plants and completing their output basket.

Bid Boland has also played a great part in materializing the old dream of zero-flaring in the country’s oil industry, as in mid-October last year during an official ceremony, the project to end the gas flaring was inaugurated at this refinery.

The project to process associated gas from crude oil production, rather than burn it through flaring, was a big environmental event.

It was aimed to create value-added, prevent pollution resulting from gas flaring and serve public health and the environment.

Bid Boland Refinery had signed three deals worth €165 million with domestic companies for collecting and recovering flare gases of Rag-Sefid offshore oilfield in early April 2021.

EF/MA