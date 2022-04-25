Iranian knowledge-based products to develop markets in Russia, Armenia

TEHRAN – The Innovation and Prosperity Fund has organized two events to expand the international markets for Iranian knowledge-based products in Russia and Armenia.

In this regard, fifteen knowledge-based firms will attend the International Specialized Exhibition of Medical and Health Equipment of Iran with the support of the Innovation and Prosperity Fund in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia, from June 10 to 12.

In this exhibition, knowledge-based companies active in the fields of medical equipment will showcase their products, including operating room and emergency equipment, medical consumables, laboratory, and dental equipment, orthopedic supplies and products, hospital equipment and facilities, radiology and sonography equipment, diagnostic informatics products, nanotechnology, and medical innovations.

Five houses of innovation and technology have so far been inaugurated in Kenya, China, Russia, Syria, and Turkey to boost export of knowledge-based products. Moreover, the 29th exhibition of ‘Sundays for Exports’ was held at the Innovation and Prosperity Fund with the participation of domestic knowledge-based companies and the Russian business delegation.

In this technological event, Iranian knowledge-based companies exhibited various products and discussed with Russian marketers the issue of exporting their products.

In the previous 28 events, 15 companies succeeded to export their products to other countries.

Exporting technological products of Iranian knowledge-based companies is one of the important and key programs of the vice presidency for science and technology, and in this regard, five houses of innovation and technology were inaugurated in Kenya, China, Russia, Syria, and Turkey.

It is also planned to establish two innovation centers in Iraq and Armenia over the next six months.

Knowledge-based companies

Today, the country's knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP, Sattari told Fars on February 13.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

There are currently 6,263 knowledge-based companies operating in the country, offering advanced products and services in various fields of technology to domestic and foreign markets, and some of them have entered international markets, Siavash Maleki, deputy head of the Fund, stated.

The fields of aircraft maintenance, steel, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, oil, and gas are among the sectors that researchers in technology companies have engaged in, leading to import reduction.

FB/MG

