Iran eases restrictions on former presidential candidate

TEHRAN — The metal fence in front of Mir Hossein Mousavi, the former Prime Minister who ran for the 2009 presidential election, was removed on Monday.

The Iranian Judiciary’s news agency Mizan said the other restrictions will remain in place with the aim of protecting Mousavi and also preventing him from engaging in illegal activities.

Mousavi has been under house arrest since 2009 after insisted on his claims of vote rigging and called for protests.

Mousavi was the first candidate in the Iranian election who did not acknowledge his defeat.