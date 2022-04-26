Power plants’ overhaul operations to be completed by late May

TEHRAN – The overhaul operations of power plants across Iran will be completed by May 21 and the mentioned power plants will be ready for the summer peak consumption period, Energy Ministry's Spokesman for Electricity Industry Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi said.

According to Rajabi Mashhadi, about 100,000-megawatt capacity of power plants are currently going through overhaul operations, the work on 85 percent of which has been completed, IRIB reported.

In previous years, it was common for the overhaul operations to be completed by mid-June but this year due to increased consumption it is necessary to put the power plants back to work earlier, the official said.

In order to ensure the proper operation of power plants in the peak consumption period, the annual power plants overhaul program in Iran starts every year in early September.

Summer months constitute Iran’s peak demand periods, so most of the power plant overhaul programs are scheduled to take place during the autumn, winter, and spring seasons.

EF/MA