Fenerbahce to extend Saeid Marouf’s deal

TEHRAN -Turkish men’s club Fenerbahce HDI Sigorta have reportedly extended Saeid Marouf’s contract.

The Iranian setter ended his nearly 6-month break from playing volleyball in January and joined the Turkish team.

Now, the Turkish media reports suggest that he will play one more season in the Efeler Ligi.

Marouf, the best setter of the 2014 FIVB World League, said goodbye to the Iran National Team at the end of the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

He briefly went to the U.S. for personal reasons but then reportedly signed for China’s Beijing. Given that the beginning of the season there has constantly been postponed, Marouf decided that it was the better option for him to choose another destination, and the choice fell on Fenerbahce.