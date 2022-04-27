Asghar Farhadi on jury of 2022 Cannes Film Festival

TEHRAN – Two-time Oscar-winning director Asghar Farhadi has been selected as a member of the jury for the 75th Cannes Film Festival.

Vincent Lindon, a French actor and filmmaker who won the best actor award at the 2015 Cannes, will be presiding over the jury, which also includes English actor, director and writer Rebecca Hall, Swedish star Noomi Rapace, American director-screenwriter Jeff Nichols, Indian actress Deepika Padukone, Italian actor and director Jasmine Trinca, French director, writer, actor Ladj Ly and Norwegian director Joachim Trier.



In a statement published by the Organizers, Lindon said, “It is a great honor and a source of pride to be entrusted, in the midst of the tumult of all the events we are going through in the world, with the splendid, weighty task of chairing the jury of the 75th International Cannes Film Festival.”

“With my jury, we will strive to take the best possible care of the films of the future, all of which carry the same secret hope of courage, loyalty and freedom, with a mission to move the greatest number of women and men by speaking to them of their common wounds and joys. Culture helps the human soul to rise and hope for tomorrow,” he added.

Farhadi has been a frequent visitor to the Cannes Film Festival. His latest drama “A Hero” won the Grand Prix (ex aequo) at Cannes 2021.

Starring Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem, his Spanish-set “Everybody Knows” won both the Grand Prix and the François Chalais Prize at Cannes 2018.

The 2022 Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 17 to 28. Saeid Rustai’s drama “Leila’s Brothers” starring Taraneh Alidoosti and Payman Maadi will be contending for the Palme d’Or in the official completion.

In addition, the Iranian drama “Imagine” will be screened in the 61st edition of La Semaine de la Critique – Cannes Critics’ Week, which will be held in Cannes from May 18 to 26 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: Director Asghar Farhadi attends the 74th Cannes Film Festival on July 14, 2021, to promote his latest film “A Hero”. (Reuters)

MMS/YAW