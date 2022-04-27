Tehran Times to hold first online event

As Iran's leading international newspaper, the Tehran Times will host its first online event, dubbed "Remember Palestine". The event will focus on various aspects of the Palestinian cause, the Islamic world's number one issue.

The event is aimed to commemorate the brave Palestinian fighters, as well as the free-spirited people around the world who take the issue of injustice done against the Palestinians seriously. It also explores various aspects of Intifadas, as well as the issue of human rights violations in Palestine.

It will also promote awareness of the plight of Palestinians whose land has been under Israeli occupation since 1948. "Remember Palestine" will be held on Friday, April 29, which coincides with International Quds Day, and will end on May 15, known as Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe).

To register and know more about event categories and submission topics, visit event.tehrantimes.com.

