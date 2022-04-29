Iran, Saudi Arabia agree on roadmap for talks: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iran’s outgoing ambassador to Iraq has revealed new details about the latest round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh, saying the two sides agreed on a roadmap for moving ahead with the negotiations.

Iraj Masjedi, who will soon be replaced by Mohammad Kazem Al Sadeq, said that the fifth round of Iran-Saudi talks hosted by Baghdad on April 21 resulted in the two sides approving a roadmap for their future interactions.

“In the fifth round of Iran-Saudi Arabia talks, which was held last Thursday, a roadmap for the future was discussed and agreed upon. Both sides had some suggestions which were agreed upon after the Thursday meeting and turned into a roadmap for the future,” the ambassador told state news agency IRNA published on Friday.

Responding to a question on whether the two countries will reopen their embassies, Masjedi said, “The course of talks will determine whether there will be an exchange of embassies. This issue depends on the next negotiations.”

He added, “In the last round of negotiations, it was important that the two sides have an agreed framework for the future which came to fruition. And this is per se a positive point that will pave the future way for both sides.”

Masjedi pointed to the agreed issues between Tehran and Riyadh, saying one issue is “confidence-building” measures. The other issue, Masjedi said, is bilateral cooperation and measures such as the Hajj and the exchange of embassies. And the third issue is “regional and international matters,” Masjedi noted without elaborating.

The five rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh were all held during the tenure of Masjedi as Iran’s ambassador to Iran. He will soon leave Iraq.

Iran has appointed a new ambassador to Iraq who will head to Baghdad soon to begin discharging his duties. The appointment was announced by Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on April 11.

The latest round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia was attended by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi.



