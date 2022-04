TEHRAN — Iran's newest ballistic missiles, called "Kheiber-Shekan" and "Emad-3", were unveiled during the Quds Day march in Tehran on Friday. Kheiber-Shekan is the world's longest-range tactical ballistic missile with a range of 1,450 km. The last Friday of Ramadan, titled “International Quds Day”, aims to highlight the Palestinians’ struggle to get rid of the Israeli occupation and suppression.