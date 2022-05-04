27 Iranian universities among world's most influential

TEHRAN – The 2022 edition of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, based on universities’ contributions to delivering the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), listed 27 Iranian universities.

There are among 1,524 institutions from 110 countries featured in the Impact Rankings 2022, based on their impacts on the 17 United Nations’ SDGs. Each university was rated on four goals of research, stewardship, outreach, and teaching.

Iran University of Medical Sciences is ranked among the top 200 universities, with a ranking of 82, which is followed by Semnan University of Medical Sciences and Isfahan University of Medical Sciences.

Shahid Beheshti University of Medical Sciences, Kordestan University of Medical Sciences, University of Mohaghegh Ardabili, Ahvaz Jondishapur University of Medical Sciences, University of Kashan, Kashan University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, University of Kordestan, Sharif University of Technology, Tarbiat Modares University, University of Tehran, are the next ten universities with the highest rate of global impact.

The 2021 THE Impact Rankings has also listed 27 Iranian universities among the 1,115 most effective institutions worldwide.

Academic quality

Most recently, the Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2022 has ranked 694 Iranian institutions among 30,000 top universities across the world.

There are among 1,524 institutions from 110 countries featured in the Impact Rankings 2022, based on their impacts on the 17 United Nations’ SDGs.

Also, 59 Iranian universities have been listed among the top 3,000 institutions in the world in terms of academic quality, according to the 2021-2022 report released by University Ranking by Academic Performance (URAP).

The Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Graduate Employability Rankings 2022 list has been released, which included three Iranian universities out of a total of 550 institutes worldwide that highlighted graduate employment processes.

Meanwhile, 41 Iranian universities in engineering sciences and 12 universities in computer sciences have made a place among the top 1,188 universities in the world with the announcement of Higher Education World University Rankings 2022 by subject.

It also has introduced 59 Iranian universities among the top institutions in World University Rankings 2022.

The THE Education Young University Rankings 2021 listed 26 Iranian institutions among the world’s best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

Moreover, 34 Iranian universities and institutions were listed among the top 1,000 in the world, according to Shanghai Ranking’s Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) 2021.

FB/MG