Nine countries attend RoboCup IranOpen competitions

TEHRAN – Over 100 teams from 9 countries participated in the 16th RoboCup IranOpen competitions (RoboCup 2022), which wrapped up on Friday.

The foreign teams that attended the competitions are from Turkey, Brazil, Malaysia, China, France, Germany, Afghanistan, Canada, and North America, Mohammad Norouzi, head of the ornithopter league, has said.

Emphasizing that these teams have participated in national competitions remotely and do not have a physical presence, explained that foreign teams competed in three of the simulation leagues online.

The 16th edition of RoboCup IranOpen brought together 135 teams, amounting to 800 participants, from across the country to compete in different fields of robotics and Artificial Intelligence with a focus on soccer robots.

The three-day event kicked off on Wednesday, in Dr. Habibi Library and Documentation Center.

RoboCup (Originally called Robot World Cup Initiative) is an international research and education initiative. It is an attempt to foster AI and intelligent robotics research by providing a standard problem where a wide range of technologies can be integrated and examined, as well as being used for integrated project-oriented education.

The event was first launched in 1997 and was inspired by the victory of a computer chess player against the then world chess champion, Gary Kasparov.

