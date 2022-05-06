What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Arsia Moqaddam is currently underway at Homa Gallery.

Entitled “My Fantasy Land”, the exhibit will run until May 23 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* A collection of paintings by Hushang Hatefi is on display in an exhibition at Tarrahan Azad Gallery.

The exhibition named “Fire Temple” will be running until May 17 at the gallery located at 5 Salmas Square, off Fatemi St.

* Asal Atarod Tehrani is hanging her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

Entitled “Spoken Hands”, the exhibition will be running until May 11 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.

* Shirin Ettehadieh is showcasing her latest paintings in an exhibition at Vista Gallery.

Entitled “Abstract Landscapes from Past and Present”, the exhibition will run until May 23 at the gallery located at No. 11, 12th Alley, Mir Emad St.

* Naqshe Jahan Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Alma Kohan.

The exhibit will run until May 11 at the gallery located at 9 Ayatollah Mahmudi St. in the Niavaran neighborhood.

* A group of artists with special diseases, including Maryam Javadi, Amir-Ehsan Zureh and Yazdan Marashipur, is displaying their latest paintings in an exhibition at Ayrik Gallery.

The exhibition named “The World from My Point of View” will run until May 11 at the gallery located at Ayrik Center on East Ferdows Blvd.



Sculpture

* An exhibition of sculptures by Maryam Khalifeh is currently underway at Golestan Gallery.

The exhibition will be running until May 18 at the gallery that can be found at 34 Kamasai St. in the Darus neighborhood.

* An exhibition entitled “Alchemist” is showcasing the latest sculptures by Reyhaneh Raei at Shirin Gallery 2.

Shirin Gallery 1 is also playing host to a photo exhibition named “Saadi’s Dreams”.



The exhibits will run until May 18 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.



Multimedia

* Aria Gallery is showcasing a collection of artworks in various media by Tara Fatehi and Golrokh Nafisi.

The exhibit named “Maps for a Voyage to Mount Qaf” will be running until May 13 at the gallery located at No. 10 Zarrin Alley, near Beheshti St., Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Artworks in various media by a number of artists, including Nasira Yusefi, Mehdi Mirbaqeri, Vahid Mohammadi and Golbarg Shabani, are on view in an exhibition Atbin Gallery.

The exhibit titled “Insilknist” will run until May 17 at the gallery that can be found at 42 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave. near the Parkway Intersection.

MMS/YAW