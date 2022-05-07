Iran begins procedures to build a fully domestic nuclear reactor

TEHRAN – An Iranian official with the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has said that Iran is planning to build a nuclear plant by using domestic knowledge.

Pejman Jamshidi, deputy head of the AEOI, announced that Iran is seeking to build a fully Iranian-made nuclear reactor and that planning for the project is underway.

Jamshidi said in an interview with Fars that Iran possesses the full cycle of nuclear fuel production, and this cycle has been fully localized from the stage of raw materials discovery to the treatment of nuclear waste.

Jamshidi pointed out that Iran is currently producing 20 types of radioactive drugs and supplies them to treatment centers at home, and is one of the main countries exporting such drugs.

Jamshidi also revealed that Iran plans to build a large facility for the production of radioactive drugs to meet the domestic need and increase exports until the end of the next Iranian year.