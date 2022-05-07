Polish foreign minister to visit Iran

TEHRAN- The spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will pay a two-day visit to Tehran.

During his two-day trip in Tehran, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, the top Polish diplomat will meet with a number of high-ranking Iranian officials, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

It is worth saying that the spokesman failed to mention the exact date of the trip.

A wide variety of bilateral, regional, and international issues will be considered during the forthcoming ministerial conference, according to Khatibzadeh.

He also mentioned that the Polish foreign minister's visit will include participation in a ceremony commemorating the 80th anniversary of the immigration of Polish refugees into Iran.

Approximately 120,000 Polish refugees landed in Iran during World War II in 1942. The evacuees were part of a broader migration of 320,000 to a million Poles pushed out of Poland by the Soviet Union.

The Poles arrived in Iran via the port city of Anzali on the Caspian Sea's southern shore.

The Polish refugees created a radio station and produced publications in their original language in Iran. They penetrated Iran's creative scene, and their food appeared on the menus of their host towns.

