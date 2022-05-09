IFRC praises Iran’s support for refugees amid sanctions

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has done its best in providing support to refugees despite U.S. sanctions and international pressures, Francesco Rocca, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), said.

In a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Rocca visited the Iranian first vice president Mohammad Mokhber and the director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Robert Mardini.

“We are well aware that the Government of the Islamic Republic, despite sanctions and political pressures, has never stopped supporting the Red Crescent Society and is one of the few governments that has always had the full support of the Society,” Rocca stated.

IFRC’s Rocca: We proudly announce that Iran, as the educational hub of this international organization, is transferring its experiences to other countries and aid workers worldwide. Expanding cooperation with the IRCS is one of the policies and priorities of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, and today we proudly announce that Iran, as the educational hub of this international organization, is transferring its experiences to other countries and aid workers worldwide, he highlighted.

Mardini appreciating the actions of the Islamic Republic in helping the displaced and war victims in the region despite international sanctions and pressures stressed that “We will not allow sanctions to hinder the provision of services and cooperation between the IRCS and the ICRC, and we will announce complaint wherever necessary.”

A special ceremony was held in Tehran on Sunday attended by nearly 90 foreign participants on the occasion of IRCS 100th anniversary and World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day.

IRCS services

The IRCS, established in 1922, is one of the first and oldest members of the movement and is currently one of the top five societies in the world due to its significant activities in the national and international arenas.

In 2005, the IRCS received the Henry Davison Award for outstanding humanitarian services, and the IRCS initiative of volunteers was selected as the best project (out of 50 projects from 45 national societies), by the General Assembly of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

In addition to offering services to the victims of natural disasters in the country, it has taken numerous missions in international disasters and incidents helping the people of Afghanistan, Palestine, Iraq, Southeast Asia, Lebanon, Gaza, Somalia, and Yemen.

In case of natural disasters or for provision of medical services to the deprived, it dispatches medical teams, which consist of doctors, paramedics, nurses, social workers, and health experts who are sent to provide free health care to disadvantaged areas and villages identified and assessed by other volunteer groups.

Moreover, the Iranian Red Crescent Society provides medical services to people in 13 Asian, African, and Latin American countries.

Currently, some 14 medical facilities are offering humanitarian, relief, and health services to the deprived people in 13 countries, including Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, Bolivia, Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Congo, Kenya, Lebanon, Mali, Niger, and Ecuador.

The IRCS polyclinic center includes various departments such as laboratory, pharmacy, radiology and physiotherapy, and general practitioners along with obstetricians, gynecologists, internal medicine, pediatrics, ophthalmologists, and dentists.

FB/MG



