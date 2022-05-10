Serbian academic delegation visits University of Tehran 

Central Library of University of Tehran director Fatemeh Saqafi (1st L) briefs University of Belgrade rector Vladan Dokic (4th L) and his colleagues about some rare manuscripts being preserved at the library.

Faculty of Security Studies dean Vladimir Cvetkovic, Faculty of Transport and Traffic Engineering dean Nebojsa Bojovic, Faculty of Law dean Zoran Mirkovic and Faculty of Mechanical Engineering dean Vladimir Popovic are also accompanying Dokic on his visit to Iran.

MMS/YAW

