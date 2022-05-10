Iran eyes increasing exports to Lebanon

TEHRAN - Iranian Deputy Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare Minister for International Affairs Hamed Forouzan has said his ministry is ready to promote trade relations with Lebanon and boost exports to the country.

Forouzan made the remarks on Monday in a meeting with Director-General of Lebanon’s Ministry of Social Affairs Abdallah Ahmad and a representative of Jihad al-Bana development foundation Mohammad Al-Hajj, IRIB reported.

During the meeting, Forouzan pointed to the longstanding history of relations between Iran and Lebanon and the high level of economic and political cooperation between the two countries and voiced his ministry’s readiness to develop any kind of trade cooperation with neighboring Lebanon.

Underlining the high capacities and potentials of the Iranian Labor Ministry and the country’s economic centers, he said that his ministry is ready to transfer technical know-how and experience to the Lebanese government in the fields of welfare, technical and vocational, insurance, and services to retirees, as well as export of digital services of knowledge-based companies.

Setting up a joint business center in Beirut is also being seriously pursued by the Iranian Ministry of Labor, Cooperatives and Social Welfare, the official emphasized.

Ahmed, for his part, stated that Iran’s brilliant experiences in various areas can help Lebanon boost its economy as well as the removal of social challenges facing the country.

EF/