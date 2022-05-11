North Khorasan handicrafts receive National Seal of Excellence

TEHRAN – The National Seal of Excellence has been granted to 11 high-quality works handcrafted by artisans of the North Khorasan province, the provincial tourism chief has said.

Traditional embroidery and traditional musical instruments are among the works awarded with the National Seal of Excellence, CHTN quoted Ali Mostofian as saying on Wednesday.

Quality, creativity, ability to compete in domestic and international markets, recyclability and suitability for everyday life were the criteria used to choose selected handicrafts, the official added.

The National Seal of Excellence is given to high-quality, selected works to support craftspeople, improve the quality of their works and preserve the originality of this industry, and create sustainable employment.

With 14 entries, Iran ranks first globally for the number of cities and villages registered by the World Crafts Council, as China with seven entries, Chile with four, and India with three ones come next. In January 2020, the cities of Shiraz, Malayer, and Zanjan and the village of Qassemabad were designated by the WCC- Asia Pacific Region, putting Iran’s number of world crafts cities and villages from ten to 14.

Shiraz was named a “world city of [diverse] handicrafts”. Malayer was made a global hub for woodcarving and carved-wood furniture. Zanjan gained the title of a “world city of filigree”. And Qassemabad village, which is nationally known for its traditional costumes, was also promoted to a world hub of handicrafts.

Chador Shab, a kind of homemade outer garment for women, was, however, the main subject for the WCC assessment for the village.

