Stalled Iran nuclear talks have been 'reopened': EU's Borrell

TEHRAN - The stalled Iran nuclear talks have been "reopened," AFP reported on Friday, citing the European Union foreign policy Josep Borrell.

The remarks by Borrell came immediately after his deputy Enrique Mora, who acts as the Iran nuclear talks coordinator, concluded visit to Tehran.

Mora visited Tehran on Tuesday for talks with Iranian officials to resume the stalled nuclear talks intended to lift sanctions on Iran by revitalizing the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, JCPOA.

The talks to revive the JCPOA started in Vienna in April last year. However, the talks were stalled in March as Joe Biden’s administration has refused to lift terrorist designation against Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump quit the JCPOA in May 2018 and slapped the harshest sanctions against Iran in line with his policy of “maximum pressure” against the Islamic Republic. He put the IRGC on the Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) list s in order to make a resurrection of the nuclear agreement difficult.

Contrary to the claims by Trump and other Iran hawks in the U.S., the IRGC was the strongest force in defeating Daesh (ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.