Amir Abdollahian: Good agreement within reach if U.S. makes ‘political decision’

TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said on Friday that a good and reliable agreement is within reach if the U.S. makes a “political decision” and follows through on its obligations.

"After my meetings with Josep Borrell, Mr. Mora's visit and talks with Mr. Bagheri were another opportunity to work on steps to overcome the remaining concerns," Amir Abdollahian stated on Twitter.

He went on to say that “a good and trustworthy outcome is within reach if the U.S. takes its political decision and follows through on its obligations.”

On Wednesday, Iranian top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani met in Tehran with Enrique Mora, the deputy EU foreign policy chief, who acts as the Iran nuclear talks coordinator.

Mora was in Tehran to help kickstart talks in Vienna to resurrect the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran, the P4+1 (Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany) and the United States.

Borrell said on Friday that he felt a trip to Tehran by his coordinator this week had broken the gridlock in efforts to resurrect the 2015 agreement.

Speaking as Mora returned to Europe, Borrell said Iran's attitude had been "good enough" after Mora gave a message that things could not continue as they were.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Germany, the EU’s chief diplomat said, "the negotiations were blocked and they have been unblocked and that means there is the prospect of reaching a final agreement."

