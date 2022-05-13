Ivan Klima’s “The Ultimate Intimacy” published in Persian 

TEHRAN – Czech novelist Ivan Klima’s “The Ultimate Intimacy” has been published in Persian.

Saless is the publisher of the book rendered in Forugh Puryavari, whose translation of Klima’s 1986 book “Judge on Trial” was published by the publisher in September 2021.

When a beautiful married woman walks into Pastor Daniel Vedra’s life and conjures up memories of his first wife, Jitka, he struggles with the chaos the affair creates for his wife, his children, his vocation and his future.

Saless is also the publisher of a Persian translation of Klim’s “My Crazy Century” by Seyyed Alireza Beheshti. The Persian edition came to the Iranian bookstores in July of 2020.



In his intimate autobiography, spanning six decades that included war, totalitarianism, censorship and the fight for democracy, acclaimed writer Klima reflects back on his remarkable life and this critical period of twentieth-century history.

Klima’s story begins in the 1930s on the outskirts of Prague where he grew up unaware of his concealed Jewish heritage. It came as a surprise when his family was transported to the Terezin concentration camp – and an even greater surprise when most of them survived.

They returned home to a city in economic turmoil and falling into the grip of Communism. Against this tumultuous backdrop, Klima discovered his love of literature and matured as a writer. But as the regime further encroached on daily life, arresting his father and censoring his work, Klima recognized the party for what it was: a deplorable, colossal lie.

The true nature of oppression became clear to him and many of his peers, among them Josef Skvorecky, Milan Kundera and Vaclav Havel. From the brief hope of freedom during the Prague Spring of 1968 to Charter 77 and the eventual collapse of the regime in 1989’s Velvet Revolution, Klima’s revelatory account provides a profoundly rich personal and national history.

Photo: Front cover of the Persian version of Czech writer Ivan Klima’s book “The Ultimate Intimacy”.

