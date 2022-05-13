What’s in Tehran art galleries

* Golestan Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of paintings by Arman Yaqubpur.

Entitled “Zagros”, the exhibition can be viewed at golestangallery.com until May 25.

Painting

* Paintings by Sina Qadaksaz are currently on view in an exhibition at Dastan Basement Gallery.

The exhibit named “Am I the Center of the Universe? No” will be running until June 10 at the gallery located at 6 Bidar St., off Fereshteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Sahar Nahavandinejad is currently underway at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until May 25 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Hoor Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Farah Abolqasem.

The exhibition will be running until June 3 at the gallery located at 12 Naeimi Alley, North Mirza Shirazi St., off Motahhari Ave.

* Shalman Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mona Janikhani.

Entitled “Fly Peak”, the showcase will run until May 18 at the gallery located at 27 Kavusi Alley, West Rudbar St., off Mirdamad Blvd.

* An exhibition of paintings by Omid Shalmani is currently underway at Afrand Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until May 27 at the gallery located at 48 Jalal Hosseini St., Jahan Ara St., off Jalal Ale-Ahmad Highway.

* Minu Emadi is showcasing her latest collection of paintings in an exhibition at O Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 24 at the galleries located at 18 Shahin St., Sanai St.

* Mojdeh Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Elham Azimi.

Entitled “I’m the Ground, You’re the Tree”, the exhibit will run until May 24 at the gallery located at No. 27, 18th Alley off North Allameh Blvd. in the Saadatabad neighborhood.

* Paintings by Ali Saei-Yeganeh are currently on view in an exhibition at Aliha Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 30 at the gallery located at No. 31, Ahmadi-Moqaddam Alley, near Quds Square, Shariati Ave.



Sculpture/painting

* Khak Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of sculptures and paintings by Mojtaba Ramzi, Masud Akhavan-Jam, Einoddin Sadeqzadeh, Golnaz Fathi, Bita Fayyazi, Mandana Moqaddam, Narges Hashemi and Kamran Yusefzadeh.

The exhibition entitled “Spring Frame 2022” will run until June 3 at the gallery located at 1 Jila St. off Basiri St., Qolhak crossing.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Pejman Bakhoda, Romina Farshchi, Mona Safari, Sara Afshari, Zahra Shirazi, Iman Tokmechi and several other artists are on display in an exhibition at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 18 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.

MMS/YAW