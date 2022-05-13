Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils in 2022 CAFA U16 Championship opener
May 14, 2022 - 1:35
TEHRAN – Iran were held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in the opening match of the 2022 CAFA U16 Championship on Friday.
Reza Ghandipour and Mahan Sadeghi were on target for the Hossein Abdi’s team.
The eight-day competition has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan together.
The 2022 CAFA U16 Championship takes place in the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.
