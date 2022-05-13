Iran, Uzbekistan share spoils in 2022 CAFA U16 Championship opener

TEHRAN – Iran were held to a 2-2 draw by Uzbekistan in the opening match of the 2022 CAFA U16 Championship on Friday.

Reza Ghandipour and Mahan Sadeghi were on target for the Hossein Abdi’s team.

The eight-day competition has brought Tajikistan, Iran, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan together.

The 2022 CAFA U16 Championship takes place in the Republic Central Stadium in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.