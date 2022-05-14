Iran, Pakistan to open 3 new border markets soon

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak met with Pakistan's Ambassador to Tehran Rahim Hayat Qureshi on Saturday to discuss the expansion of trade ties, the TPO portal reported.

During this meeting, the two sides decided on making the necessary preparations for the opening of three new markets at the border of the two countries.

Reviewing the level of trade between the two countries, the officials expressed satisfaction with the growing trend of economic relations and emphasized increasing the level of trade.

The development of transportation ties, the establishment of joint transportation companies, and the optimal use of the north and south corridors were also emphasized by both sides.

They also underlined the importance of using barter trade and exchange of goods for boosting trade relations between the two countries and emphasized the faster implementation of this mechanism in order to resolve some banking problems in financial exchanges and increase the level of trade between the two countries.

Forming specialized committees for pursuing the issues related to barter trade and transportation cooperation were also among the subjects that the two sides agreed upon during the meeting.

EF/MA