TEDPIX rises nearly 14,000 points on Saturday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 13,961 points to 1.578 million on Saturday.

Over 12.828 billion securities worth 75.4 trillion rials (about $251.3 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 10,283 points, and the second market’s index gained 27,935 points.

As published on the website of TSE, 58.919 billion securities worth 351.381 trillion rials (about $1.171 billion) were traded at the exchange during the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday, May 13).

As reported, 27.161 billion securities worth 178.394 trillion rials (about $594.646 million) had been traded at the TSE, which is Iran’s major stock exchange, during the week ended on May 6.

As stated by the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), the monthly sales of the shares of companies listed on the Tehran Stock Exchange has been very good in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), and it is predicted that the growing trend of the exchanges will continue in the present year as well.

“Considering the general provisions approved in this year's budget bill we expect that companies will have good capital increase and take positive development measures, and it will be easier for investors to make decisions,” Majid Eshqi told the press on March 12.

