Paykan outplay South Gas in 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Paykan of Iran eased past South Gas of Iraq 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-14) in Pool A of the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at the Azadi Hall here on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Premier League champions Suntory Sunbirds got off to a superb start following a sensational 25-19, 25-21, 25-16 victory over Nakhon Ratchasima QminC.

On Sunday, Paykan will take on Suntory Sunbirds, while Nakhon Ratchasima QminC play South Gas.

Pool B comprises Al-Rayyan Sports Club, winners at the 2021-22 Qatari Volleyball League and the 40th Arab Club Championship, Taraz VC from Kazakhstan, Iran B’s Shahdab Yazd, the 2021-22 Iranian Volleyball Super League champions, and Iraqi club Erbil Sport Club.