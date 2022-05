Shahdab ease past Al-Rayyan at 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Shahdab of Iran eased past Qatari giant Al-Rayyan in straight sets (25-20, 25-17, 25-14) in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Azadi Hall on Sunday.

Shahdab will meet Kazakhstan’s Taraz in Pool B on Monday.



The tournament is being held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.



The winners of the tournament will qualify for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.