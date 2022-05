Shahdab victorious over Erbil at 2022 Asian Club Volleyball Championship

TEHRAN – Shahdab of Iran overpowered Iraq’s Erbil Sport Club in straight sets (25-16, 25-18, 25-20) in the 2022 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship at Azadi Hall on Saturday.

Shahdab will meet Qatari side Al-Rayyan on Sunday, while Erbil meet Kazakhstan’s Taraz in Pool B.



The tournament is being held in Tehran, Iran from May 14 to 20.



The winners of the tournament will qualify for 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.