A breath of fresh air! 7 pretty villages around Tehran

TEHRAN - Teeming with life, bright lights and fantastic places to visit, the Iranian capital is the country’s beating heart but its real soul may be found in nearby villages.

These days, more and more people are choosing to relocate out of the grime and pollution heading for a lush countryside in lesser-known villages just outside of the city.

Maybe, urban residents tend to enjoy a slow-paced lifestyle that resembles something like ‘the Internet + countryside’.

Spending a day in tranquil countryside, picking fresh fruits, fishing by the seaside, eating traditional dishes, or even staying with locals, may be among the encouragements.

Furthermore, the World Tourism Organization sees rural tourism as a type of activity in which the visitor’s experience is related to a wide range of products generally linked to nature-based activities, agriculture, rural lifestyle, culture, angling, and sightseeing. Such tourism also possesses characteristics such as low population density, a landscape dominated by agriculture and forestry, as well as traditional social structure and lifestyle.

Would you like to spend moments lazing in gardens, splashing in lakes, cycling, walking, and enjoying the fresh air and greenery away from the dust and oppressive heat of the city?

Still, the abundance of villages near Tehran can be overwhelming if you’re trying to plan a trip, but there are some epic ones just can’t be overlooked:

Afjeh

Afjeh is one of the hushed villages if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of Tehran. Located in Lavasan-e Kuchak Rural District, it embraces a variety of natural and historical attractions including waterfalls, a 19th-century palace, castle, and bathhouse.

The best time to visit is spring and summer. However, there is no hotel to stay in this area so far, and if you plan to spend the night in nature, you should have camping equipment with you.

Arangeh

Situated in Adaran Rural District of Alborz province, the mountainside village of Arangeh can be reached on Kilometer 18th of Karaj-Chalus road westward Tehran.

The charming village is somehow an open-air museum where you can see some ancient sites. It has many gardens and orchards that yield various fruits such as red apples, cherries, walnuts, pears, and berries. In this beautiful village, several villas have been built and many people choose to spend their weekends.

To reach this village, you have to leave Chalous road from the side and reach this beautiful area after a distance of 2 km. Among the spectacular attractions of Arangeh, we can mention Khor waterfall and Haft Cheshmeh valley. Also in winter, due to snowfall, the heights of this village become a ski slope.

Ahar

Sandwiched between Rudbar, Qasran, and Shemiranat, Ahar has a cool climate and is one of the best choices for those who want to avoid air pollution and need a breath of fresh air.

Rivers are going through the village. To get there, you have to enter Shahid Babaei Highway and then go to Lavasan-Lashkark road. The road towards Oshan gets you to Ahar village.

Barghan

Situated in Savojbolagh county, Barghan is known as one of the most beautiful villages around Tehran.

It has a variety of recreational facilities and scenic destinations including a temple, mosque, arch bridge, castle, and a shrine.

Kordan

Like Barghan, Kordan is located in Savojbolagh county. Due to the pleasant climate and greenery, Kordan has long become one of the most popular villages near Tehran.

The historical village is situated about 50 km west of Tehran. There are extended orchards and gardens in the village and along a fresh-water river that flows through.

Taleghan

Situated on the heights of the Alborz mountain range, some 130 km away from Tehran, Taleghan enjoys cool fresh air.

There are several waterfalls, several caves, various springs, and orchards in this village. The presence of these natural attractions has made Taleghan an ideal area for sightseeing.

Filband

Encircled by an ocean of clouds, Filband is an eye-catching village due to its pristine nature and fresh air.

Situated some 2,700 meters above sea level, Filband is sometimes referred to as the roof of Mazandaran province. It has long been a destination for nature enthusiasts.

Because of the high altitude and hard access of the village in the past, it was difficult to reach, and as such, locals started to call it Filband, which stands for struggle and fatigue.

AFM