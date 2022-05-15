COI: Iranian films need license for screening at global festivals

TEHRAN – Cinema Organization of Iran (COI) said on Saturday that Iranian filmmakers must receive a screening license from the organization before submitting their films to international festivals.

“Presence in international events is one of the key parts of Iran’s national cinema and enjoys an important place in the policy of the country’s cinema management,” COI director Mohammad Khazaei said in a press release.

He noted that COI will soon announce “clear and transparent regulations” that feature the organization’s policy in the international arena.

He said that films produced by the private sector in the country have ignored the regulations in their screenings at international festivals.

“Based on the regulations, the films must obtain a screening license [from the COI] for any form of presence in foreign festivals,” he added.

Khazaei warned that in case of any violation of the regulations, filmmakers would face obstacles to screen their films in the country and to make their next film.

“It’s not good that an Iranian film misses its public premiere and streaming by VOD platforms for a screening in a foreign festival,” he said.

Based on the law, Iranian producers and filmmakers must obtain a production license from COI’s Supervision and Evaluation Office to launch a project. They also must receive a screening license after completing their project.

International festivals across the world are often interested in screening films from Iran’s independent cinema.

Traditionally, Iranian cultural officials believe that the independent Iranian films do not present a positive image of the country at the foreign festivals, and the organizers award the films for such an attitude.

Meanwhile, Saeid Rustai’s latest drama “Leila’s Brothers” starring Taraneh Alidoosti and Payman Maadi will be contending for the Palme d’Or at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 17 to 28.

In addition, the Iranian drama “Imagine” will be screened in the 61st edition of La Semaine de la Critique – Cannes Critics’ Week, which will be held in Cannes from May 18 to 26 during the Cannes Film Festival.

Photo: Cinema Organization of Iran Mohammad Khazaei in an undated photo.

