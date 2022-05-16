Iranian refining industry ready to export technical services

TEHRAN - Head of National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Jalil Salari said on Sunday that the country’s refining industry is ready to export technical and engineering services to other countries, Shana reported.

Speaking in a press conference on the sidelines of the 26th International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition of Iran (Iran Oil Show 2022), Salari said: “Today, we are capable of exporting technical and engineering services and supply equipment for refining industries to other countries.”

“Effective measures have been taken in this regard, which will be announced in the near future,” he added.

The deputy oil minister emphasized the need to take new measures to update the refining industries based on the time requirements and said: “We are trying to move from a fuel-oriented approach towards a profit-oriented one by following new perspectives in this industry; this requires a change in the company's structure from a service entity to a development company.”

"It is necessary to enter international markets in line with the domestic development with the participation of the private sector and using the technical knowledge of domestic companies," Salari stressed.

EF/MA