Tehran, Baku opening a new chapter in bilateral relations

TEHRAN – Having deep historical roots, Iran and Azerbaijan have been seeking the expansion of economic, commercial, scientific, and cultural ties over the past two decades and the two countries' presidents have been encouraging the governments to forge closer ties.

In this regard, Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi met with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in November 2021, on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Summit in Ashgabat, to open a new page in relations between the two countries.

In that meeting, the presidents discussed various issues including the development of the North-South and Zangezur corridors.

Following the mentioned meeting, on March 11, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between Azerbaijan and Iran on the creation of new communication lines between Zangezur in East Azarbaijan Province in Iran and the Republic of Nakhchivan.

Based on the mentioned MOU, four bridges, two asphalt routes, and two railway lines as well as communication and energy infrastructures will be constructed on the mentioned path.

Iran and Azerbaijan share 765 kilometers of land border, which allows for deepening relations. In that sense, cooperation in transportation between the two countries can be set as an example to other countries in the region.

EF/MA